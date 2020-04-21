New Teaser Video Released From Former WWE Stars The Revival

“The Revolt” Dax Hardwood and Cash Wheeler are moving forward with plans for their post-WWE futures. As seen below, the former Scott Dawson of The Revival took to Twitter today and posted a “coming soon” teaser video for the former WWE Superstars.

He wrote, “Resist. Revive. Revolt. Coming soon. #FTR”

Cash also tweeted the video and included the “FTR” phrase for Fear The Revolt.

It’s still rumored that The Revolt will end up in AEW later this summer, but that hasn’t been confirmed. It’s also speculated that we will see them work some indie promotions and other feds such as the NWA. Stay tuned for updates on The Revolt. You can see Hardwood’s full video below: