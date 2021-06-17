New Teasers Featured On This Week’s WWE NXT

This week’s WWE NXT episode featured new teasers that have fans speculation on another potential reveal.

WWE aired three brief graphics of what looked to be a mobile phone battery charging. The first graphic had the battery at 1%, while the second graphic went from 10% to 11%, and the third graphic went from 20% to 21%.

WWE tweeted the 10% graphic with “charging.” as the caption, and tweeted the 20% graphic with “booting up.” as the caption.

There could potentially be a full battery at 100% with the July 6 NXT episode if they keep airing three graphics per episode for the next few weeks. July 6 is the date for the Great American Bash edition of NXT on the USA Network.

Fans on social media are speculating that these new battery teaser graphics could be for a returning NXT Superstar, everyone from Tegan Knox to Roderick Strong, or that they could be for the arrival of a brand new NXT Superstar.

WWE has not made any mention or reference to the battery teasers besides the tweets seen below.

Stay tuned for updates.