New Teasers For The Exalted One Of AEW’s Dark Order

AEW and Dark Order members Evil Uno and Grayson are tweeting new teasers for the debut of The Exalted One. You can see some of their recent posts at the end of this article.
Sources have not revealed the planned identity of The Exalted One but Matt Hardy is still the main name rumored. His contract with WWE expires on 3/1 but that’s the only real information available. It could be someone totally unrelated, or it could be Hardy as fans have speculated.
Here are are the latest Exalted One teasers from AEW and the Dark Order members-
Everybody lives.
Everybody dies.
The Exalted One is near.
The Exalted One arrives.
Follow me on Instagram.
The Exalted One is near.https://t.co/AQ77Iacd2f pic.twitter.com/MaJeCkMl8j
This Tuesday, grab a direct download of this #AEW Original Entrance theme before it streams in March, turn it up LOUD and realize your full potential as we await the arrival of THE EXALTED ONE. "JOIN US" The Dark Order Theme is coming!! pic.twitter.com/5NEcSxQL4t
