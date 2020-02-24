New Teasers For The Exalted One Of AEW’s Dark Order

AEW and Dark Order members Evil Uno and Grayson are tweeting new teasers for the debut of The Exalted One. You can see some of their recent posts at the end of this article.

Sources have not revealed the planned identity of The Exalted One but Matt Hardy is still the main name rumored. His contract with WWE expires on 3/1 but that’s the only real information available. It could be someone totally unrelated, or it could be Hardy as fans have speculated.

Here are are the latest Exalted One teasers from AEW and the Dark Order members-

