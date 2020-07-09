New Timeline For WWE Events With Fans, Vince Russo Comments On Bash At The Beach

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE had to delay plans to resume live episodes of RAW and Smackdown with regular fans at the end of July. In addition to that, the belief is that Summerslam will be taking place at the Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Twitter account @WrestleVotes provided an update on the situation:

– Vince Russo commented on the 20-year anniversary of the Bash at the Beach 2000 PPV where Booker T won his first WCW Championship:

