New Timeline For WWE Events With Fans, Vince Russo Comments On Bash At The Beach

– As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE had to delay plans to resume live episodes of RAW and Smackdown with regular fans at the end of July. In addition to that, the belief is that Summerslam will be taking place at the Performance Center in Orlando, FL.
Twitter account @WrestleVotes provided an update on the situation:
Being told with SummerSlam off the table, WWE is now aiming for the end of September as a restart for live audiences. TBD.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 9, 2020
– Vince Russo commented on the 20-year anniversary of the Bash at the Beach 2000 PPV where Booker T won his first WCW Championship:
20 years ago today-July 9, 2000-was the most significant day of my professional career. A hard-working, honest man got his due after being held down in the system for many years. Thank you @BookerT5x for giving me a moment that was one of the proudest of my life. pic.twitter.com/RcrkxajHDc
— Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) July 9, 2020