New Title Bout Announced For AEW Battle Of The Belts XII

Two matches are now official for the next AEW Battle of the Belts special event.

Ahead of the return of the quarterly specials from AEW, which returns later tonight immediately after Collision, a new title bout has been announced for the show.

Added to AEW Battle of the Belts XII on Saturday, October 19 is Continental Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada defending his title against The Conglomeration’s Kyle O’Reilly.

Previously announced for tonight’s BOTB XII special event is AEW Women’s World Champion “The Glamour” Mariah May defend ingher title against Anna Jay.

