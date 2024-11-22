New Title Match Added To AEW Full Gear 2024, Updated Lineup

Ricochet will challenge for the AEW International title this weekend.

Tony Khan has announced Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship for the AEW Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view on Saturday night in Newark, N.J.

Also scheduled for the show:

AEW World Championship:

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

AEW TBS Championship:

Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Kris Statlander

AEW TNT Championship:

Jack Perry (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

AEW Tag Team Championship:

Private Party (c) vs. The Outrunners vs. Kings Of The Black Throne vs. The Acclaimed

AEW International Championship:

Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Ricochet

MJF vs. Roderick Strong

Jay White vs. Hangman Page

Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley

Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay

Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa Championship Celebration

Zero Hour Match:

AJ From Costco Guys vs. QT Marshall