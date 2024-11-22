New Title Match Added To AEW Full Gear 2024, Updated Lineup

Ricochet will challenge for the AEW International title this weekend.
Tony Khan has announced Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship for the AEW Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view on Saturday night in Newark, N.J.
Also scheduled for the show:
AEW World Championship:
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy
AEW TBS Championship:
Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Kris Statlander
AEW TNT Championship:
Jack Perry (c) vs. Daniel Garcia
AEW Tag Team Championship:
Private Party (c) vs. The Outrunners vs. Kings Of The Black Throne vs. The Acclaimed
AEW International Championship:
Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Ricochet
MJF vs. Roderick Strong
Jay White vs. Hangman Page
Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley
Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay
Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa Championship Celebration
Zero Hour Match:
AJ From Costco Guys vs. QT Marshall