New Title Match Added to NJPW Battle In The Valley, Updated Line-Up

At Battle In The Valley, the NJPW World Television Title will be defended.
As seen in the video below, Clark Connors is watching Zack Sabre Jr. become the inaugural NJPW World Television Champion by defeating Ren Narita in the tournament finals at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January. Connors claims he was an afterthought in the tournament to determine the inaugural champion, but he’s studied Sabre and is ready to fight. Connors then challenged ZSJ to a Battle In The Valley match, which was officially announced.
ZSJ retained his title on February 5 at NJPW’s The New Beginning In Sapporo event, defeating Tomohiro Ishii.
All NJPW World Television Title defenses will take place on social media and will be limited to 15 minutes.
The NJPW Battle In The Valley will take place on Saturday, February 18th from the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, California. The pre-show will begin at 9:20pm ET and will be available for free on FITE and YouTube, followed by the main card at 10pm.
The updated card is below, along with the aforementioned vignette:
IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match
TBA vs. Shingo Takagi or Kazuchika Okada (c)
IWGP Women’s Title Match
Mercedes Moné vs. KAIRI (c)
NJPW World Television Title Match
Clark Connors vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (c)
NJPW Strong Openweight Title Match
KENTA vs. Fred Rosser (c)
NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles Match
The World Class Wrecking Crew vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (c)
Filthy Rules Match
Tom Lawlor vs. Homicide
Eddie Kingston vs. Jay White
Kushida, The DKC, Kevin Knight, and Volador Jr. vs. Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, CMLL’s NWA World Historic Welterweight Champion Rocky Romero, Mascara Dorada and Adrian Quest
Pre-show Match
Bobby Fish vs. David Finlay
Pre-show Match
JR Kratos vs. Alex Coughlin
