New Title Match Added to The People vs. GCW PPV

In a match that will take place at the The People vs. GCW PPV, BUSSY (Allie Katch and Effy) will defend their GCW Tag Team Championships against Los Macizos (Miedo Extremo and Ciclope) and The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice).

The show take will place on Friday, July 29, from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee. Here is the updated card:

– “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela vs. Psycho Clown

– Bandido vs. Jordan Oliver

– Impact’s “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Tony Deppen

– GCW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Blake Christian