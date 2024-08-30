New Title Match Added To TNA Emergence 2024

A new title match has been announced for the pay-per-view lineup for tonight’s TNA Emergence 2024 event in Louisville, KY.
While being interviewed by Gia Miller backstage during the “Countdown” pre-show on August 30, AJ Francis was asked who would be filling in for Rich Swann in a late addition to the PPV lineup for tonight confirmed by Santino Marella.
Francis revealed KC Navarro would join him in a match where the two will challenge ABC for the TNA Tag-Team Championships.
Make sure to check back here this evening for complete TNA Emergence 2024 results.
