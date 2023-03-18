New Title Match Added To Tonight’s AEW House Rules Event, Updated Line-Up

Several high-profile matches have been announced for tonight’s non-televised AEW live event in Troy, Ohio, the first on the House Rules Tour.

After retaining over Rey Fenix on Friday night’s Rampage, AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs was announced to defend tonight in Troy against Christopher Daniels, who is also the AEW Head of Talent Relations.

“There is no rest for TNT Champ #PowerhouseHobbs after facing Rey Fenix on #AEWRampage, his Open Challenge has been answered by @facdaniels for #AEWHouseRules TOMORROW NIGHT in Troy, OH!,” AEW tweeted.

Tickets for tonight’s AEW live event are still available through the arena and AEWtix.com. Tickets are available for $20, $35, $45, and $75.

If you’re attending tonight’s AEW live event from Troy, OH’s Hobart Arena, please e-mail us if you’d like to assist with results.

The following is tonight’s announced card:

* Britt Baker vs. the returning Anna Jay

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin vs. The Butcher and The Blade

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley vs. Big Bill and Lee Moriarty

* AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs defends against Christopher Daniels