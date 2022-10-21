New Title Match Announced For Friday’s AEW Rampage (10/21/2022)

You can officially pencil in a new championship match for this week’s AEW Rampage.
On Thursday, it was announced that Orange Cassidy will be defending the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Preston Vance and RUSH in a three-way match on Friday’s episode of the weekly one-hour TNT show.
Check out the official announcement below, and join us here at PWMania.com on Friday night for live AEW Rampage results coverage.
