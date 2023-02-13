New Title Match Announced for Impact No Surrender, Updated Line-Up

At Impact Wrestling No Surrender, the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles will be defended.

On last Thursday’s Impact, Allysin Kay and Marti Belle of The Hex returned to the company to attack Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Death Dollz – Rosemary, Jessicka, and Taya Valkyrie. Father James Mitchell returned The Hex to Impact because he is upset with Rosemary for leaving his stable.

Taya and Jessicka will defend their titles against Belle and Kay at No Surrender.

The Hex will make their Impact debut as a tag team. They have previously won the NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship. Kay has been away from the company since working the Impact/GWN tapings on January 13, 2018. Belle last worked for Impact on August 17, 2017 at the TNA TV tapings.

On Friday, February 24, the 2023 Impact No Surrender event will be broadcast live on Impact Plus and FITE from Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Countdown To No Surrender pre-show will air live and free on YouTube and Impact Plus at 7:30pm ET, followed by the main card at 8pm ET on FITE, Impact Plus, and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members.

The updated card is as follows:

Impact World Title Match

Rich Swann vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Masha Slamovich vs. Mickie James (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

The Hex (Allysin Kay, Marti Belle) vs. The Death Dollz (Taya Valkyrie, Jessicka) (c)

#1 Contenders Fatal 4 Way

Brian Myers vs. PCO vs. Rhino or Steve Maclin vs. Heath or Eddie Edwards

Winner earns a future shot at the Impact World Title.

The Bullet Club (KENTA, Ace Austin, Chris Bey) vs. Time Machine (Kushida, Impact World Tag Team & NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns)

Frankie Kazarian vs. Big Kon

Countdown To No Surrender Pre-show Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw

Countdown To No Surrender Pre-show Match

Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey