New Title Match Confirmed for Impact Bound For Glory

At the upcoming Bound For Glory event, the undefeated Masha Slamovich is scheduled to compete for the Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Title. The match was announced on this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling.

Impact Bound For Glory 2022 will take place on Friday, October 7 from the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany, NY. Here is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Eddie Edwards vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Masha Slamovich vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

You can check out a clip from this week’s Impact below: