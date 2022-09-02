New Title Match Confirmed for Impact Bound For Glory

At the upcoming Bound For Glory event, the undefeated Masha Slamovich is scheduled to compete for the Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Title. The match was announced on this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling.
Impact Bound For Glory 2022 will take place on Friday, October 7 from the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany, NY. Here is the updated card:
Impact World Title Match
Eddie Edwards vs. Josh Alexander (c)
Impact Knockouts World Title Match
Masha Slamovich vs. Jordynne Grace (c)
You can check out a clip from this week’s Impact below:
.@mashaslamovich is the #1 Contender for the @IMPACTWRESTLING Knockouts World Championship after defeating @DeonnaPurrazzo!! BUT @JordynneGrace is here with a DEATH WARRANT for Masha! Who will leave #BoundForGlory with the Knockouts Championship?!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/DSuUH4VEPy
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 2, 2022