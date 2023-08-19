New Title Match Confirmed For IMPACT Emergence 2023, Updated Lineup

You can officially pencil in a new championship match for the upcoming IMPACT Wrestling premium live event.

This week, The Rascalz vs. Subculture in a bout for the IMPACT World Tag-Team Championships was made official for the IMPACT Emergence 2023 special event scheduled for later this month.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup for the IMPACT Emergence 2023 show at the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

IMPACT EMERGENCE (8/27/2023)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Trinity (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

* The Rascalz vs. Subculture (Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster) (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles

* The Coven (Taylor Wilde, KiLynn King) vs. Death Dollz (Jessicka, Courtney Rush) vs. The SHAWntourage (Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans) vs. MK Ultra (Killer Kelly, Masha Slamovich) (c)

Impact Digital Media Title Match

* Johnny Swinger vs. Kenny King (c)

Non-Title Match

* IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA vs. Jake Something

* Time Machine (Impact World Champion Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Kushida) and Josh Alexander vs. Impact X-Division Champion Lio Rush, Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray, Brian Myers and Moose

Make sure to check back here at PWMania.com on 8/27 for complete IMPACT Emergence 2023 results coverage from Toronto, ONT., CN.