New Title Match Confirmed For Impact Sacrifice, Updated Line-Up

Another title match for the upcoming Sacrifice event has been announced by Impact Wrestling.

Joe Hendry will defend his Impact Digital Media Title against Brian Myers at Sacrifice. Hendry defeated Myers for the title on the November 10, 2022 episode of Impact, but Myers never received his contractually-obligated rematch, until now.

Impact wrote in their official preview, “After coming up short in two consecutive Digital Media Title opportunities, Moose enlisted the help of former Digital Media Champion Brian Myers to make Joe Hendry‘s life a living hell. Following a blindside assault in the backstage area, Hendry had revenge on his mind and invoked Myers’ own rematch clause. When Hendry defeated Myers to become Digital Media Champion last year, Myers never received his contractually-obligated rematch – until now. At Sacrifice, Hendry is ready for a fight but will his desire for revenge cost him the Digital Media Championship?”

The 2023 Impact Sacrifice event will be broadcast live from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada on Friday, March 24. It will be available to Impact Ultimate Insiders via Impact Plus and YouTube.

The current card is as follows:

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James (c)

Impact X-Division Title Match

Opponent to be hand-picked by Santino Marella vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

TMDK (Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls) vs. The Bullet Club (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) (c)

Impact Digital Media Title Match

Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry (c)

Busted Open Match

Bully Ray vs. Tommy Dreamer

First to make their opponent bleed will win.

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, Frankie Kazarian and Rich Swann vs. Time Machine (Kushida, NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns)

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw

PCO vs. Kenny King

Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey