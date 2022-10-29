New Title Match Confirmed for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card

At WWE Crown Jewel, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will defend their titles.

Butch and Ridge Holland defeated Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn on tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FS1 due to an argument between Zayn and Jey Uso. WWE then announced a title match between Butch and Holland and The Usos at Crown Jewel.

Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will host the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event on Saturday, November 5.

The updated card is as follows:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Ridge Holland and Butch vs. The Usos (c)

Steel Cage Match

Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio)

Braun Strowman vs. Omos