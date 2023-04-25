New Title Match For WWE Backlash Revealed, Updated Line-Up

IYO SKY vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair for WWE Backlash is now official.

On this week’s WWE RAW, SKY defeated Mia Yim and Piper Niven in a Triple Threat to become the #1 contender to Belair. Since retaining over Asuka on Night 2 of WrestleMania 39, Belair has not defended.

On Saturday, May 6, 2023, the WWE Backlash Premium Live Event will take place at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The current announced card is as follows:

WWE Backlash Host: Bad Bunny

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title

Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Zelina Vega vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, The Usos) vs. Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

Seth Rollins vs. Omos