New Title Match For WWE SummerSlam 2023 Revealed

You can officially pencil in a new championship match for “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

On Friday afternoon, it was revealed that Asuka will be defending her WWE Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair in a triple-threat match at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

Previously announced for the 8/5 premium live event at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan is Seth Rollins defending his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor, as well as Roman Reigns defending his WWE Universal Championship against Jey Uso and Brock Lesnar going one-on-one against Cody Rhodes.

