New Title Match Now Official For WrestleMania Goes Hollywood

You can officially pencil in a new match for WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

On WWE Friday Night SmackDown this week in Kansas City, MO., Drew McIntyre and Sheamus fought to a double count-out in their title eliminator to determine the challenger for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at next month’s two-night premium live event.

The post-match scene saw GUNTHER and Imperium attack McIntyre and Sheamus, which prompted Adam Pearce to declare that he will now defend his I-C title against both men on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 4/1 and 4/2 for live WrestleMania Goes Hollywood results coverage from Inglewood, CA.