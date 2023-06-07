New Title Match Revealed For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Updated Line-Up

AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander will defend her title at tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite.

Statlander defeated Anna Jay in the AEW House Rules live event last Friday. Statlander is an Open Challenge champion, so Jay demanded a rematch for Dynamite, which Statlander agreed to.

Statlander will be making her fourth title defense since defeating Jade Cargill at AEW Double Or Nothing on May 28. She defeated Nyla Rose on the May 31 Dynamite, Jay in the aforementioned House Rules live event match on June 2 in Tupelo, and Lady Frost the following night at the House Rules show in Huntsville.

The following is the updated lineup for tonight’s Dynamite at Colorado Springs’ Broadmoor World Arena:

* Jay White vs. Ricky Starks

* We will hear from AEW World Champion MJF

* The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta) vs. CHAOS (Rocky Romero, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta)

* FTW Champion Hook and Jungle Boy vs. Dralistico and Preston Vance in a Texas Tornado match

* AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander defends against Anna Jay

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Swerve Strickland

* AEW President Tony Khan will announce the main event for the Collision premiere