New Title Match Revealed for WWE Survivor Series, Updated Line-Up

At Saturday’s Survivor Series event, the WWE United States Title will be defended in a Triple Threat match.

On Monday night’s RAW, it was announced that WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will defend his title against Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory on Saturday in a Triple Threat. For several weeks, the three Superstars have been feuding for the title.

The 2022 WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event will be broadcast live from Boston’s TD Garden on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET.

The current card is as follows:

5-on-5 Men’s War Games Match

Team Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn) vs. Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens)

5-on-5 Women’s War Games Match

Team Belair (RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, 1 Superstar TBA) vs. Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, Nikki Cross, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title

Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins (c)

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor