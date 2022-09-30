New Title Match Set for Impact Bound For Glory, More Call Your Shot Entrants Revealed

Impact Wrestling has announced additions to the Bound For Glory event.

Bobby Fish, Moose, Steve Maclin, Bhupinder Gujjar, and Heath have been added to the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match lineup.

The Call Your Shot Gauntlet lineup is currently as follows: Fish, Moose, Maclin, Gujjar, Heath, Rich Swann, PCO, and Gisele Shaw. The final 12 male and female contestants will be revealed in the coming week. The winner will receive a future championship shot of their choice at any time and in any location.

The Impact Digital Media Title will also be on the line at Bound For Glory, but during the pre-show Countdown To Bound For Glory. Brian Myers will defend in an Open Challenge.

Myers retained his championship over Crazzy Steve on Thursday night’s Impact. After that, he issued an Open Challenge for Bound For Glory, which was confirmed for the pre-show.

On July 1, Myers defeated Swann in the Countdown To Against All Odds pre-show. Since then, he has won against Black Taurus, Aiden Prince, Vargas, three times against Gujjar, and this week against Steve.

The 2022 Impact Bound For Glory pay-per-view will take place on Friday, October 7 at the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany, New York. The updated card is as follows:

Impact World Title Match

Eddie Edwards vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Masha Slamovich vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Frankie Kazarian vs. Mike Bailey (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The OGK (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka vs. Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Career Threatening Match

Mickie James vs. Mia Yim

James will retire from in-ring competition if she loses.

Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match

PCO vs. Rich Swann vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Heath vs. Moose vs. Steve Maclin vs. Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Bobby Fish vs. 12 male and female participants TBA

Winner to receive title shot of their choosing.

Countdown To Bound For Glory Pre-show: Open Challenge for the Impact Digital Media Title

TBD vs. Brian Myers (c)

Raven will be inducted into the Impact Hall of Fame