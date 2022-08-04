New Title Match Set For This Saturday’s AEW Battle Of The Belts III Special Event

A new championship match appears set for the third installment of the AEW Battle Of The Belts series.

During the AEW Dynamite on TBS show from Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday night, a post-match segment took place after the opening bout of the evening that seemed to confirm a new championship contest for the upcoming event.

After besting Orange Cassidy in a one-on-one match to kick off the August 3, 2022 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, a promo segment took place that saw Jay Lethal and Wardlow agree to a clash with the TNT Championship on-the-line at the AEW Battle of the Belts 3 special event.

AEW Battle of the Belts 3 takes place from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan on August 6, 2022 and air via tape delay on TNT.

With the addition of Lethal-Wardlow now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup heading into the third installment in AEW Battle oft the Belts chronology later this month.

AEW BATTLE OF THE BELTS III (8/6/2022)

* Claudio Castagnoli (C) vs. Konosuke Takeshita (ROH Title)* Wardlow (C) vs. Jay Lethal (TNT Title)* Thunder Rosa (C) vs. Jamie Hayter (AEW Women’s Title)

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 8/6 for live AEW Battle Of The Belts III results coverage from Grand Rapids, MI.