New Trademark For Andrade El Idolo

AEW star Andrade El Idolo has filed to trademark his new ring name for general pro wrestling entertainment and merchandise use. Andrade filed to trademark “Andrade El Idolo” on June 17. The “First Use” and “First Use In Commerce” dates listed are June 4, 2021, which is the Friday Night Dynamite episode that Andrade debuted on.

The following use descriptions were included with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filing:

“IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts”

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. FIRST USE: 20210604. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20210604”