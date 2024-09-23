New Trailer For Amazon’s “Red One” Movie Featuring The Rock And Chris Evans

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has another Hollywood role in the works. He will appear in the upcoming film “Red One” alongside Chris Evans.

J.K. Simmons, Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, and Wesley Kimmel all appear in the film. The Rock, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions and Amazon MGM Studios will produce.

It’s directed by Jake Kasdan, who worked with The Rock on “Jumanji,” and written by Chris Morgan, who collaborated with The Rock on the Fast and Furious spinoff film “Hobbs & Shaw.” The film will have an exclusive global theatrical release on November 15, 2024, before being added to Amazon Prime.

The synopsis is as follows: “After Santa Claus – Code Name: RED ONE – is kidnapped, the North Pole’s Head of Security (Dwayne Johnson) must team up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter (Chris Evans) in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas.”

Check out the new trailer below: