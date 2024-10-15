New Trailer For “Red One” Movie Featuring The Rock And Chris Evans

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will co-star with Chris Evans in the upcoming film “Red One”.

J.K. Simmons, Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, and Wesley Kimmel all appear in the film. It’s directed by Jake Kasdan, who worked with The Rock on “Jumanji,” and written by Chris Morgan, who collaborated with The Rock on the Fast and Furious spinoff film “Hobbs & Shaw.”

The film will have an exclusive global theatrical release on November 15, 2024, before becoming available on Amazon Prime. It will be produced by The Rock, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions and Amazon MGM Studios.

Check out the new trailer and synopsis below:

“After Santa Claus – Code Name: RED ONE – is kidnapped, the North Pole’s Head of Security (Dwayne Johnson) must team up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter (Chris Evans) in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas.”