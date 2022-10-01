New Trailer for WWE FOX Special Scheduled for This Sunday Afternoon

WWE and FOX have released a trailer for the Top 10 Most Extreme Moments special, which will air on Sunday.

The 30-minute special on Sunday will highlight the most extreme moments in WWE history, including events from the Attitude Era. The show is airing to help promote the WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event on Saturday.

Depending on the local market, the special will air at various times. It will air on FOX-5 NY in New York City on Sunday, October 2 at 4:30pm, and KTTV in Los Angeles on the same day at 4:30pm local time. Fans should check their local listings for other markets.

In 2020 and 2021, FOX and WWE aired similar specials. The Best WWE Moments of 2020 aired on October 11, 2020, following NFL coverage, and the WWE King of the Ring Countdown aired on October 3, 2021, following NFL coverage as well.

Here is the trailer for Sunday’s Top 10 Most Extreme Moments special: