New Trailer For WWE Mobile Game, Stat On R-Truth’s 45TH WWE 247 Championship Win

– As noted, WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth began his 45th reign with the belt at WWE’s Survivor Series pay-per-view after a series of title changes that also involved The Gobbledy Gooker and Akira Tozawa.

The title win saw Truth make WWE history by setting a milestone-related record. With his 45th WWE 24/7 Title win, Truth became the first-ever 50-time titleholder in WWE history. In addition to the 45 reigns with the 24/7 Title, Truth is a one-time WWE Tag Team Champion, a two-time WWE Hardcore Champion, and a two-time WWE United States Champion.

– WWE sent us the new cinematic trailer for the WWE Undefeated mobile video game, seen below. WWE and nWay announced the new game earlier this month, and it will be released for iOS and Android devices on Thursday, December 3. You can click here for our original report on the new game, with the launch trailer and screenshots.