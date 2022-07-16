New Trial Date Set for WWE Over Claims of Using Randy Orton’s Tattoos

It appears that Catherine Alexander, a tattoo artist who filed a lawsuit against WWE, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., 2K Games, Inc., 2K Sports, Inc., Visual Concepts Entertainment, Yuke’s Co., Ltd., and Yuke’s LA Inc., will finally have her day in court after years of waiting as a result of numerous delays in the case.

The case was most recently scheduled to go to trial on January 31, 2022, however an emergence of the omicron coronavirus pandemic in this district caused the trial to be postponed once more.

The US District Court Southern District of Illinois will hear the case on September 26th, according to court documents obtained by PWinsider.com.

In the lawsuit, Alexander claimed that between 2003 and 2008, she inked Randy Orton. She believes they “are easily recognized by his fans and members of the public.”

She feels she should be compensated for the use of her art by WWE for faux sleeves and the subsequent appearance in a video game.