New U.S. Security Order Raises Questions About WWE Crown Jewel In Riyadh

WWE’s upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in Riyadh is facing additional uncertainty after the United States government ordered non-emergency personnel and their families to leave Saudi Arabia amid escalating regional security concerns.

On Wednesday, October 21, the U.S. State Department issued the departure order following a series of reported missile and drone attacks attributed to Iranian-backed Houthi forces.

The attacks have reportedly targeted civilian airports and other critical infrastructure, including King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, raising concerns about international travel ahead of WWE’s scheduled November event.

In its latest security warning, the State Department addressed the threat and the possibility of further escalation. “Iranian-supported Houthis have engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure resulting in civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions,” the warning stated. “The hostilities have the potential to escalate rapidly beyond that immediate area.”

The developments come just 17 days before WWE is scheduled to hold Crown Jewel on Saturday, November 7, at Riyadh Season Stadium at KAFD.

Travel disruptions have become a particular concern, with Riyadh’s primary international airport reportedly experiencing significant interruptions following multiple attacks this month.

The latest U.S. security alert described operations at King Khalid International Airport as suspended, although limited flights have reportedly resumed.

Airports in Jeddah and Dammam remain operational but have also experienced delays and cancellations.

The State Department has additionally introduced restrictions for American government personnel using airports throughout Saudi Arabia. “U.S. government employees working in Saudi Arabia require special authorization from Chief of Mission to use any airport in Saudi Arabia following recent missile and UAV attacks on airports in the Kingdom.”

Importantly, these restrictions apply specifically to U.S. government employees and do not constitute a blanket travel ban for American citizens. However, the ongoing security situation and disruptions to commercial flights could complicate WWE’s preparations, particularly when it comes to transporting wrestlers, production staff and equipment into Riyadh.

The U.S. government has also advised American citizens to exercise extreme caution when considering travel through Saudi Arabian airports. “U.S. citizens should be aware of potential attacks on airports, airspace closures, flight cancellations, and travel disruptions.”

“Please take extreme caution if you choose to use airports in Saudi Arabia. We recommend checking your flight departure status directly with the airline and with the airport.”

The latest developments add to questions surrounding Crown Jewel’s status as WWE approaches the final weeks of preparation.

Previous reports have indicated that WWE has discussed contingency plans in the event that circumstances prevent the show from taking place in Saudi Arabia. However, the company has not publicly announced any decision to relocate, postpone or cancel the premium live event.

The security situation has already affected another major sporting event in the country, with the Six Kings Slam tennis tournament previously postponed until December.

As of this writing, WWE continues to advertise Crown Jewel for November 7 in Riyadh, with no official changes announced.

The situation remains fluid, and any potential impact on WWE’s event will depend on further security developments and travel conditions in the region.