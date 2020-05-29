New Undertaker and Hulk Hogan Bobbleheads Released

FOCO announced that they will be releasing officially licensed bobbleheads of The Undertaker and Hulk Hogan. They will cost $40 each and can be pre-ordered at FOCO.com. The projected delivery date for both is August.

FOCO Senior Licensing Manager Matthew Katz said, “As far as WWE legends go, perhaps none are more legendary than Hulk Hogan. His success in the ring and ability to connect with the audience has made him an icon in WWE history, and we are confident Hulkamaniacs everywhere will be eager to add this limited edition bobblehead to their collections.

For nearly 30 years, The Undertaker has been one of the most captivating characters and astounding in-ring performers in the WWE. His success in the ring and ability to thrill the audience has made him an unforgettable part of WWE history, and we are confident members of the WWE Universe will be eager to add this limited edition bobblehead to their collections.”

You can purchase Hulk Hogan’s bobblehead at this link and The Undertaker’s at this link.