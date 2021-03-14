New Unified Impact TNA World Champion Crowned (Videos)

Impact Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann defeated TNA World Champion Moose in a unification match during Saturday night’s Sacrifice event on Impact Plus to become the Impact Unified Champion.

Swann will go on to face AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in a Champion vs. Champion match at Impact’s Rebellion PPV event on April 24th.

Also at the Sacrifice event, the Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) lost the Impact tag team titles to David Finlay and Juice Robinson. Ace Austin defeated TJP to capture the X-Division title.

THIS IS INSANE! MOONSAULT FALL AWAY SLAM OFF THE TOP BY @TheMooseNation! #Sacrifice pic.twitter.com/cm90Wd3pnu — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 14, 2021