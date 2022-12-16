New Updates on Mandy Rose’s WWE Release, How Long She Had Left on Her Contract

New information about Mandy Rose’s WWE release on Wednesday, which was said to catch her off guard, continues to emerge.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE felt put in a difficult position due to the explicit content she was posting, which was outside of the parameters of her contract with the company.

Her loss of the NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez on Tuesday’s NXT episode appeared to be “very hasty,” according to Fightful Select. The media outlet found out about 15 minutes before the show that Rose had lost the title.

Those close to Rose claim she was upbeat during the NXT show and immediately after her release.

Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, who had been in a stable with Rose for over a year as Toxic Attraction, had several appearances on the WWE main roster. Fightful was told that while they had long impressed influential people, they had not been informed of any advanced plans to bring Rose back to the main roster.

According to the report, “There were some WWE sources that were at least trying to leak that Mandy Rose had requested her release two weeks ago, but so far, we’ve not been given any indication that’s true.”

Rose was one of the WWE stars who signed five-year contracts for large sums of money in 2019, and she had nearly two years left on her contract at the time of the release.