New Version Of Keith Lee’s Theme Debuting At WWE Payback?

The Twitter account of the wrestling music blog ArenaTaping noted the following about Keith Lee’s WWE theme song:

For those unsatisfied with Keith Lee's new theme, he is getting an updated theme with lyrics by Sergio Veneno at #WWEPayback.#WWERAW #WWEMusic #BaskInMyGlory #defrebel — Arenataping (@arenataping) August 26, 2020

Anthony Mirabella of Def Rebel, the group that composes music for WWE, published a video on his Instagram story that showed work being done on a track entitled “Keith Lee 3.”