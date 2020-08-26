New Version Of Keith Lee’s Theme Debuting At WWE Payback?

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

The Twitter account of the wrestling music blog ArenaTaping noted the following about Keith Lee’s WWE theme song:

Anthony Mirabella of Def Rebel, the group that composes music for WWE, published a video on his Instagram story that showed work being done on a track entitled “Keith Lee 3.”

