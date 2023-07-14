New Version Of Randy Orton’s Theme Song Released Amidst WWE Return Speculation

A new version of Randy Orton’s “Voices” theme tune was released on Tuesday by Rev Theory. This may or may not be a clue that he is set to make a comeback.

Orton has been out of action for over a year due to back concerns, and his future in pro wrestling has been questioned. In an interview, his father Bob Orton indicated that he believes physicians would prefer that he not wrestle again.

“He’s training so we’ll see what happens,” Bob Orton said about Randy’s WWE return. “I don’t know if he feels like going back. If he feels like going back or if he feels like he’s ready to go back, I think he might,” Orton said. “Then again, he’s pretty well taken care of. I don’t think he needs to. I think the doctors have told him not to.”

If Orton’s WWE return is coming, he’ll be joining Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle, who have been feuding with Imperium in recent weeks.

You can listen to the track below: