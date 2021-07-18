New Video of Vince McMahon Working Out At WWE HQ Gym

WWE corporate trainer Michael A. Monteforte has revealed another video of Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon lifting weights at the WWE HQ gym.

As seen in the Instagram video below, the 75 year old Mr. McMahon works his legs while AC/DC plays in the background.

“The Boss Showing how it’s done… All the way down in the hole with 3 plates each side, He’s a Bad Mammerjammer! [muscle emoji] [fist emoji] [100 emoji] #WWE #PROPERFORM #agedoesntmatter #badbadman,” Monteforte wrote.

As PWMania.com previously reported at this link, Vince appeared on last night’s WWE SmackDown from Houston, Texas to open the show, officially welcoming crowds back.

Below is the full video from Monteforte: