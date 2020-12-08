New Video Of WWE Setup At Tropicana Field, Amway Center Comments On WWE Leaving

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– WWE officially finished up their residency at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida with last night’s RAW on the USA Network. The arena took to Twitter today to thank WWE for bringing The ThunderDome in.

“After a record-breaking 119 days & 37 shows, @WWE hosted its final broadcast from Amway Center. We loved welcoming all the incredible WWE fans into the arena virtually over the last four months and we can’t wait until our WWE family returns to Orlando again soon! #ThankYouWWE,” the Amway Center tweeted.

– On a related note, WWE ThunderDome construction continues at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. WWE will begin their residency at the domed stadium with this Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode. Courtesy of Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, below is a new photo and a new video of the WWE crews working at The Trop, along with the first few shots that were revealed on Monday:

