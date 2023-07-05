New Women’s Match Announced For IMPACT On AXS TV, Updated Lineup

You can officially pencil in a new match for this week’s episode of IMPACT On AXS TV.

On Wednesday, IMPACT Wrestling announced the addition of Gisele Shaw vs. Courtney Rush for their weekly Thursday night prime time cable television show.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup heading into Thursday night’s show.

IMPACT ON AXS TV (7/6/2023)

* Alan Angels vs. Jonathan Gresham* Frankie Kazarian vs. Eddie Edwards* Gisele Shaw vs. Courtney Rush* Sami Callihan & Rich Swann vs. TBA* Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. Nick Aldis and Lio Rush