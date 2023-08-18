New Women’s Tag Bout Set For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

You can officially pencil in a new match for tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Ahead of tonight’s show in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, which features the 25-year celebration of “The Rated-R Superstar,” with Edge vs. Sheamus scheduled, WWE has announced a new women’s tag-team bout for the show.

Now confirmed for the WWE Friday Night SmackDown show tonight in Toronto is Charlotte Flair & Bianca Belair against the Damage CTRL duo of Bayley and WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY.

