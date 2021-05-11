New WrestleMania Backlash Match, Updated Card For Sunday’s PPV

The Miz vs. Damian Priest has been announced for Sunday’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view and it will be a Lumberjack Match.

Priest earned the right to pick the stipulation by beating John Morrison on RAW tonight. Morrison would have picked the stipulation if he defeated Priest.

Below is the current card for the WrestleMania Backlash PPV on 5/16 from the Yuengling Center-

-WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Cesaro

-WWE Championship Triple Threat: Bobby Lashley (C) vs. Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre

-RAW Women’s Championship Triple Threat: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

-SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. Bayley

-SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler (C) vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio

-Lumberjack Match: Damian Priest vs. The Miz