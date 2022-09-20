New WrestleQuest Combat Trailer Released (Video)

Mega Cat Studios and Skybound Games are back in the ring, with the reveal of a brand new WrestleQuest trailer.

Here are some details on the video game provided by WrestleQuest:

Becoming a legend in the wrestling world is no easy feat. Even if you master all the moves and make it to the main event, you’ll probably end up on the receiving end of a Jeff Jarrett guitar shot to the head.

But fear not, the reigning champs at Mega Cat are here to provide an overview of what it takes to be a WrestleQuest icon, with a new trailer that showcases how to put on a 5 star match. It’s not just about learning how to do a powerslam, players will need to master hype to make sure the fans are on your side when you get the 1…2…3!

This brand new wrestling RPG features innovative turn-based wrestling and a gripping storyline both in and out of the ring, while starring some of the most iconic wrestling legends of all time, including “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Booker T, Andre The Giant, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Jeff Jarrett, and many more.

WrestleQuest is coming soon for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4 gaming consoles, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

You can check out the new trailer below.