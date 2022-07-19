New WWE 2K22 DLC Pack Released Featuring Logan Paul, Rob Van Dam and More

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

The latest WWE 2K22 DLC has been released.

On Tuesday, WWE and 2K Games released its “Whole Dam Pack” DLC roster pack. Fans can now play as the following superstars:

Rob Van Dam
Logan Paul
Machine Gun Kelly
LA Knight
Xia Li
Commander Azeez

This is the final announced DLC pack for the latest installment in the WWE video game franchise.

