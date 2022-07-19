New WWE 2K22 DLC Pack Released Featuring Logan Paul, Rob Van Dam and More

The latest WWE 2K22 DLC has been released.

On Tuesday, WWE and 2K Games released its “Whole Dam Pack” DLC roster pack. Fans can now play as the following superstars:

Rob Van Dam

Logan Paul

Machine Gun Kelly

LA Knight

Xia Li

Commander Azeez

This is the final announced DLC pack for the latest installment in the WWE video game franchise.

Get ready to impress your friends when you dominate in the ring as THE LOGAN PAUL! Play as @LoganPaul in #WWE2K22's The Whole Dam Pack TOMORROW, 7/19! https://t.co/iSx7vC9vi4 pic.twitter.com/anOXuXVSzo — #WWE2K22 (@WWEgames) July 19, 2022

YEEAAHH!! Do you have the swag to play as @LAKnightWWE? Hit Different with LA in The Whole Dam Pack on 7/19. #WWE2K22 😎 pic.twitter.com/5JC5booJic — #WWE2K22 (@WWEgames) July 18, 2022