New WWE Action Figure Series Features Several Released Wrestlers

Ringside Collectibles announced that Mattel’s WWE Elite 92 series of action figures are now available for pre-order and purchase. The series features several wrestlers that recently left WWE with the following names including:

* The Fiend Bray Wyatt – released in July

* Ric Flair – left in August

* Adam Cole – left in August

* Scarlett – released in November

Scarlett commented on her figure:

Hey, 3 action figures in less than 2 years with no matches isn’t too shabby… 🤣 https://t.co/yldoofdPOE — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) December 1, 2021