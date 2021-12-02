New WWE Action Figure Series Features Several Released Wrestlers

Ringside Collectibles announced that Mattel’s WWE Elite 92 series of action figures are now available for pre-order and purchase. The series features several wrestlers that recently left WWE with the following names including:
* The Fiend Bray Wyatt – released in July
* Ric Flair – left in August
* Adam Cole – left in August
* Scarlett – released in November
Scarlett commented on her figure:
Hey, 3 action figures in less than 2 years with no matches isn’t too shabby… 🤣 https://t.co/yldoofdPOE
— Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) December 1, 2021
It’s the perfect Christmas gift! This could be your new “elf on a shelf”where you hide it around the house to scare people… 👹🎄 https://t.co/bOKk3TbNKk
— Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) December 1, 2021