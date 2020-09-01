New WWE Board Of Directors Member, The Bump Guests Announced, The Robert Stone Brand Making Announcement On NXT?

– Robert Stone noted on Twitter that he will not be on tonight’s WWE NXT Super Tuesday episode. He’s taking the week off to sell last week’s tank attack by Shotzi Blackheart. Stone did tease that Mercedes Martinez will have some big news to announce for The Robert Stone Brand.

He wrote, “My lawyer advised me to take a week off from physically being at NXT after the 3rd tank incident that happened last week, but don’t worry… Mercedes has some big news to announce and of course #SuitManStone made it happen!!!! I’m the man!!!”

My lawyer advised me to take a week off from physically being at NXT after the 3rd tank incident that happened last week, but don’t worry… Mercedes has some big news to announce and of course #SuitManStone made it happen!!!! I’m the man!!! — #RobertStoneBrand (@RobertStoneWWE) September 1, 2020

– WWE has announced the following stars for tomorrow’s edition of The Bump – WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth, Sam Roberts, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler, and WWE Producer Adam Pearce. The Bump airs at 10am ET on the WWE Network, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Stay tuned for updates from this week’s show.

PLUS: @ScrapDaddyAP has had a busy few days, and he's calling in to tell us all about it tomorrow on #WWETheBump! pic.twitter.com/il4lDqATIj — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) September 1, 2020

– WWE announced today to announce that Steve Pamon has been elected to the Board of Directors. Pamon is the President & CEO of Parkwood Entertainment, a company founded by singer Beyoncé in 2010. Pamon has also worked for JPMorgan Chase and the NFL, among other companies.

“Steve brings an extraordinary track record from the media and entertainment industry and is an accomplished senior executive,” said WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. “I am confident his experience and insights will add tremendous value to our company.”

Below is the full press release sent to us today by WWE: