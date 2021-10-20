New WWE Build To Digital Series Debuts Online

WWE has premiered their new “Build To” digital series. The first two episodes feature a look at the build to the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament and the 2021 King of the Ring Tournament.

Thursday’s WWE Crown Jewel event from Saudi Arabia will feature Doudrop vs. Zelina Vega in the finals of the first-ever Queen’s Crown Tournament, plus Xavier Woods vs. Finn Balor in the 2021 King of the Ring Tournament. All four Superstars are featured in the first two episodes of “Build To.”

You can see the first two “Build To” episodes below: