New WWE Clash At The Castle Poster Revealed

A new poster for WWE Castle at the Castle has been released in ahead of the show on September 3rd.

The poster includes Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against McIntyre.

The WWE Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event will be broadcast from Cardiff, Wales’ Principality Stadium on Saturday, September 3. The show will be aired live on Peacock at 10 a.m. PT and 1 p.m. ET.

The WWE website currently lists Reigns, McIntyre, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and WWE Hall of Famer Edge as Superstars who will be competing at Clash at The Castle, though no additional matches have been announced as of the time of writing.

You can check out the updated poster below: