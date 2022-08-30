New WWE Clash at the Castle Set Construction Photos

WWE presents the Clash at the Castle event this upcoming Saturday, September 3, 2022, from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, that will air on Peacock and the WWE Netowork.

As PWMania.com previously reported, construction work is currently being done at the stadium for the event. The Castle Tron will most likely be above the ring. You can check out some new photos of the stage construction below:

Here is the current announced card:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Liv Morgan (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Sheamus vs. Gunther (c)

Edge & Rey Mysterio (w/Dominic) vs. The Judgement Day

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai

Riddle vs. Seth Rollins