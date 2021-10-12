New WWE Crown Jewel Match Announced

Hometown star Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali is now official for WWE Crown Jewel from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Tonight’s WWE RAW saw Ali and Mansoor take a loss to Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. The tension between Ali and Mansoor continued after the match, and Ali later attacked Mansoor during a backstage interview with Kevin Patrick.

As seen in the post-RAW video below, Patrick interviewed Mansoor about the attack and the challenge was issued for Crown Jewel. WWE has since confirmed the match.

WWE Crown Jewel takes place on Thursday 10/21 from the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Here is the updated card-

-WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Brock Lesnar

-WWE Championship Match: Big E (C) vs. Drew McIntyre

-No Holds Barred Match: Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley

-Hell In A Cell Match: Edge vs. Seth Rollins

-SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

-RAW Tag Team Championship Match: Randy Orton & Matt Riddle (C) vs. AJ Styles & Omos

-Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali

-Finals of the Queen’s Crown & King Of The Ring tournaments