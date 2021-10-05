New WWE Crown Jewel Matches Announced Tonight

Two new WWE Crown Jewel matches were made official on tonight’s RAW Draft episode.

It was announced that Big E will defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. It was also announced that Goldberg will face Bobby Lashley in a No Holds Barred Match.

Crown Jewel takes place on Thursday 10/21 from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Here is the updated card from WWE-

-WWE Championship Match: Big E (C) vs. Drew McIntyre

-WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Brock Lesnar

-SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

-RAW Tag Team Championship Match: Randy Orton & Matt Riddle (C) vs. Omos & AJ Styles

-No Holds Barred Match: Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley

-Finals of the King Of The Ring & Queen’s Crown tournaments