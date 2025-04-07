New WWE Faction Makes In-Ring Debut At Live Event

Darkstate, WWE’s newest faction comprised of Cutler James, Saquon Shugars, Osiris Griffin, and Dion Lennox, officially made their in-ring debut during Saturday’s NXT live event, ahead of their highly anticipated television debut on this Tuesday’s episode of NXT.

The group, which has been mysteriously attacking other talent backstage in recent weeks, competed in an eight-man tag team match at the house show, where they picked up a dominant victory over Javier Bernal, Drako Knox, Uriah Connors, and Drake Morreaux.

Their official on-screen introduction is set for Tuesday night, where Darkstate will face a formidable trio in Oba Femi, Trick Williams, and Je’Von Evans. The upcoming match is expected to mark a major moment in NXT’s current storyline landscape, as Darkstate looks to make an immediate impact on the brand.

With their coordinated sneak attacks, dark aesthetic, and growing presence, Darkstate could be positioned as one of the most intriguing and disruptive forces in NXT moving forward.

